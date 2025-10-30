Cwm LLC Increases Holdings in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. $ALRM

Cwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Free Report) by 59.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,238 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Alarm.com were worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geneva Capital Management LLC raised its position in Alarm.com by 0.9% during the first quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,310,216 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,913,000 after acquiring an additional 12,198 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Alarm.com by 26.3% during the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 882,351 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,103,000 after acquiring an additional 183,503 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Alarm.com by 1.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 535,678 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,810,000 after acquiring an additional 5,295 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Alarm.com by 7.0% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 484,266 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,950,000 after acquiring an additional 31,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Alarm.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $21,584,000. 91.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alarm.com stock opened at $49.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.04. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.23 and a 12 month high of $70.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Alarm.com ( NASDAQ:ALRM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $254.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.96 million. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 13.27%.The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Alarm.com has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.400-2.400 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ALRM shares. Zacks Research cut Alarm.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Alarm.com in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alarm.com presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.60.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as video analytics, escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

