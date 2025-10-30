Cwm LLC Sells 282 Shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. $PLNT

Cwm LLC trimmed its position in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report) by 15.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 282 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PLNT. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Planet Fitness by 7.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,098,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,394,000 after acquiring an additional 62,716 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 70.6% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,246,000 after purchasing an additional 13,900 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $528,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on PLNT. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 target price on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Monday, September 15th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Planet Fitness in a report on Friday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Planet Fitness from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Planet Fitness presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.00.

Planet Fitness Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PLNT opened at $91.49 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.77. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a one year low of $77.79 and a one year high of $114.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 40.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.38.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 110.18% and a net margin of 15.11%.The company had revenue of $340.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Planet Fitness’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Planet Fitness Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The company is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

