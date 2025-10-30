D.A. Davidson & CO. Boosts Stock Position in Pure Storage, Inc. $PSTG

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,672 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mechanics Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. REAP Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ramirez Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. now owns 700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PSTG opened at $97.54 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.17. The stock has a market cap of $32.06 billion, a PE ratio of 237.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.22. Pure Storage, Inc. has a one year low of $34.51 and a one year high of $97.63.

Pure Storage ( NYSE:PSTG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $861.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.78 million. Pure Storage had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 4.15%.Pure Storage’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Pure Storage has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PSTG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler set a $92.00 target price on Pure Storage and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Pure Storage from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Bank of America upped their price target on Pure Storage from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Guggenheim upped their price target on Pure Storage from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pure Storage currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.56.

In other Pure Storage news, insider Ajay Singh sold 7,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.85, for a total transaction of $602,151.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 229,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,686,005.95. This trade represents a 2.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Mona Chu sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total value of $1,338,925.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 138,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,627,162.49. The trade was a 11.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 343,111 shares of company stock valued at $27,634,439 in the last ninety days. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

