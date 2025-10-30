D.A. Davidson & CO. Buys 28,100 Shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. $NTLA

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Free Report) by 108.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,120 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,100 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 56.4% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 76.7% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 846.4% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 5,959 shares during the last quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $82,000. Institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on NTLA. Tudor Pickering set a $14.50 price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective (down previously from $21.00) on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup reiterated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $14.50 price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intellia Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.95.

In related news, Director William J. Chase purchased 100,000 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.03 per share, with a total value of $1,003,000.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 134,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,350,970.79. This represents a 288.24% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael P. Dube sold 1,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total transaction of $32,517.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 55,266 shares in the company, valued at $960,523.08. This represents a 3.27% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTLA opened at $13.12 on Thursday. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.90 and a twelve month high of $28.25. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 2.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.27.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.04. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 908.48% and a negative return on equity of 57.48%. The business had revenue of $14.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.52) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency associated lung disease.

