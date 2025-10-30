D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $437,000 Stock Holdings in ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR $ARM

D.A. Davidson & CO. trimmed its holdings in shares of ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in ARM were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in ARM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in ARM in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ARM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in ARM in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ARM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. 7.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ARM. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of ARM from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of ARM from $180.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of ARM from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of ARM from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of ARM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.33.

ARM stock opened at $170.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $180.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 258.17, a P/E/G ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 4.10. ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR has a twelve month low of $80.00 and a twelve month high of $183.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $152.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.78.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. ARM had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arm Holdings Plc engages in the licensing, marketing, research, and development of microprocessors, systems IP, graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IP, software, and tools. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and Other Countries.

