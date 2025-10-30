D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $438,000 Stock Position in Mercury General Corporation $MCY

D.A. Davidson & CO. trimmed its stake in shares of Mercury General Corporation (NYSE:MCY – Free Report) by 17.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,504 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,401 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Mercury General were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCY. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mercury General during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Mercury General in the 1st quarter worth approximately $141,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 745.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,545 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,244 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mercury General in the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. 42.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MCY stock opened at $76.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.65. Mercury General Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $44.19 and a fifty-two week high of $87.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 0.98.

Mercury General ( NYSE:MCY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $2.77. Mercury General had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Analysts forecast that Mercury General Corporation will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Mercury General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price (up from $90.00) on shares of Mercury General in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Mercury General in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Mercury General from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.00.

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance products. Its automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, and other coverages.

