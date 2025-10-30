D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $545,000 Stock Holdings in Alamos Gold Inc. $AGI

D.A. Davidson & CO. lessened its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI) by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,534 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,544 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Alamos Gold were worth $545,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AGI. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alamos Gold during the 1st quarter worth about $320,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,085,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,018,000 after purchasing an additional 68,500 shares during the last quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC now owns 1,223,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,915,000 after purchasing an additional 27,032 shares during the last quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 62.8% during the 1st quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 100,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,694,000 after purchasing an additional 38,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in Alamos Gold during the first quarter valued at about $961,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. National Bankshares reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Bank of America upped their price target on Alamos Gold from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Alamos Gold in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Canada raised Alamos Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eight have given a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

Alamos Gold Trading Up 1.2%

AGI stock opened at $31.93 on Thursday. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.42 and a 1-year high of $37.54. The firm has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.57 and its 200-day moving average is $28.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.02). Alamos Gold had a net margin of 22.99% and a return on equity of 10.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alamos Gold Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 11th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.05%.

Alamos Gold Profile

(Free Report)

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.