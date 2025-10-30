D.A. Davidson & CO. Lowers Stock Position in Dynatrace, Inc. $DT

D.A. Davidson & CO. cut its stake in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 297 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DT. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 621,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,321,000 after buying an additional 3,884 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 73.8% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 56,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after buying an additional 24,011 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 178,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,395,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in Dynatrace by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 738,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,808,000 after purchasing an additional 170,380 shares during the period. 94.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Dynatrace news, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 7,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $375,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 1,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,000. This represents a 84.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Daniel S. Yates sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.89, for a total transaction of $99,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 22,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,268.95. This trade represents a 8.14% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,602 shares of company stock worth $529,579. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

DT opened at $48.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.88. Dynatrace, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.30 and a fifty-two week high of $63.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.60.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. Dynatrace had a net margin of 27.75% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The firm had revenue of $477.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. Dynatrace’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DT shares. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Dynatrace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dynatrace currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.09.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

