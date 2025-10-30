D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 473 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF $IJS

D.A. Davidson & CO. trimmed its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 10.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 473 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Abound Wealth Management grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 512.9% in the second quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Centennial Bank AR grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 74.8% in the first quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. 71.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJS opened at $111.29 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $110.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.54. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.10 and a fifty-two week high of $119.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

