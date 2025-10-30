D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 640 Shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF $SGOL

D.A. Davidson & CO. trimmed its holdings in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 640 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGOL. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 14,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Sebold Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $282,000. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 70,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,230,000 after acquiring an additional 8,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 58,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 20,453 shares during the last quarter.

SGOL opened at $37.62 on Thursday. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.41 and a fifty-two week high of $41.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.31.

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

