D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $158.86, but opened at $148.00. D.R. Horton shares last traded at $157.4350, with a volume of 1,389,402 shares.

The construction company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by ($0.25). D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 10.47%.The business had revenue of $9.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. D.R. Horton has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at EPS.

D.R. Horton Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 13th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DHI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $178.00 to $175.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on D.R. Horton from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Evercore ISI set a $169.00 target price on D.R. Horton and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Bank of America decreased their target price on D.R. Horton from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.38.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Aron M. Odom sold 1,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $251,808.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 6,457 shares in the company, valued at $1,181,631. This represents a 17.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David V. Auld sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.21, for a total value of $5,466,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 815,672 shares in the company, valued at $148,623,595.12. This represents a 3.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 32,376 shares of company stock worth $5,898,848 over the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On D.R. Horton

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 1,710.0% during the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 107,587 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,678,000 after buying an additional 101,643 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,132,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,326 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 787.0% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 20,384 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,591,000 after acquiring an additional 18,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 524,512 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,681,000 after acquiring an additional 97,467 shares in the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

D.R. Horton Trading Down 3.7%

The company has a market cap of $44.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $165.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.03. The company has a current ratio of 6.48, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Further Reading

