David Green Sells 123,231 Shares of Colefax Group (LON:CFX) Stock

Colefax Group PLC (LON:CFX – Get Free Report) insider David Green sold 123,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 880, for a total transaction of £1,084,432.80.

Colefax Group Stock Up 0.8%

CFX opened at GBX 917.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £53.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.77. Colefax Group PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 742.50 and a twelve month high of GBX 925.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 864.20 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 823.75.

Colefax Group (LON:CFX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported GBX 108.40 EPS for the quarter. Colefax Group had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 5.41%. Equities research analysts forecast that Colefax Group PLC will post 58.0825752 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 870 price target on shares of Colefax Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 870.

Colefax Group Company Profile

Colefax Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, marketing, distribution, and retailing of furnishing fabrics, wallpapers, trimmings, upholstered furniture, and related products in the United Kingdom, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two divisions, Product and Decorating.

