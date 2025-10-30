Desjardins Estimates Americas Silver Q3 Earnings

Get Americas Silver alerts:

Americas Silver Corp (TSE:USA – Free Report) – Research analysts at Desjardins issued their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for Americas Silver in a research report issued on Monday, October 27th. Desjardins analyst A. Carson anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Desjardins currently has a “Moderate Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Americas Silver’s current full-year earnings is ($0.08) per share.

Separately, Cormark upped their target price on Americas Silver from C$2.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Thursday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$5.50.

Americas Silver Stock Performance

TSE:USA opened at C$5.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.31 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$4.64 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.33. Americas Silver has a 1-year low of C$1.25 and a 1-year high of C$7.18.

About Americas Silver

(Get Free Report)

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Americas Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americas Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.