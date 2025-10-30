Desjardins Weighs in on Americas Gold and Silver Q3 Earnings

Get Americas Gold and Silver alerts:

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS – Free Report) – Research analysts at Desjardins issued their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Americas Gold and Silver in a report issued on Monday, October 27th. Desjardins analyst A. Carson forecasts that the company will earn ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Americas Gold and Silver’s current full-year earnings is ($0.11) per share.

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Americas Gold and Silver from $1.30 to $3.40 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Americas Gold and Silver presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.40.

Americas Gold and Silver Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:USAS opened at $4.06 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.49 and a beta of 0.66. Americas Gold and Silver has a 52-week low of $0.80 and a 52-week high of $5.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Americas Gold and Silver

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Americas Gold and Silver by 275.0% in the 2nd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,000 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Americas Gold and Silver by 51.9% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 648,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 221,500 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Americas Gold and Silver by 29.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 61,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Merk Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Americas Gold and Silver by 2,486.3% in the first quarter. Merk Investments LLC now owns 71,151,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,062,000 after buying an additional 68,400,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd raised its position in shares of Americas Gold and Silver by 494.6% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 122,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 101,655 shares during the last quarter. 13.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Americas Gold and Silver Company Profile

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

