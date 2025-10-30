DoorDash, Inc. $DASH Shares Sold by AlphaQuest LLC

AlphaQuest LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 5.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DASH. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 25.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,397,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,200,642,000 after purchasing an additional 8,073,882 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 442.5% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,836,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497,636 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 41.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,799,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416,194 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the first quarter worth $211,415,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of DoorDash by 111.3% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,009,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,731 shares during the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Stanley Tang sold 45,410 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.31, for a total value of $11,048,707.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andy Fang sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.74, for a total transaction of $13,787,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 22,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,216,558.30. This trade represents a 68.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 928,114 shares of company stock worth $232,553,670. 5.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DASH opened at $266.06 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $260.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $235.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.66 billion, a PE ratio of 147.81 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52-week low of $152.26 and a 52-week high of $285.50.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. DoorDash had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 9.56%. DoorDash’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DASH. Needham & Company LLC set a $300.00 price objective on shares of DoorDash and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of DoorDash in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $191.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $280.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $291.88.

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

