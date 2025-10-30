Douglas Emmett, Inc. $DEI Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Free Report) by 4.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 235,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,596 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $3,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DEI. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 9,036.1% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 3,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in Douglas Emmett in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Douglas Emmett in the first quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Douglas Emmett by 18.9% in the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. 97.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Douglas Emmett from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. BMO Capital Markets set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Douglas Emmett from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Douglas Emmett presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.25.

Douglas Emmett Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DEI opened at $12.69 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 57.66 and a beta of 1.30. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.39 and a 12 month high of $20.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 3.49.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. The firm had revenue of $252.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.98 million. Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 1.04%. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Douglas Emmett has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.430-1.470 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Douglas Emmett Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.0%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is presently 345.45%.

Douglas Emmett Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

