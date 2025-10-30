Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,224 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 1.1% of Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 110,330 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,886,000 after acquiring an additional 4,110 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,930 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,826,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 13,194 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,040,000 after buying an additional 2,469 shares during the last quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,011 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,940,000 after buying an additional 5,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 82,739 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,795,000 after buying an additional 8,229 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 23,820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.70, for a total transaction of $4,637,754.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 42,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,371,905.30. This represents a 35.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,778 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $680,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 17,293 shares in the company, valued at $4,236,785. The trade was a 13.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 246,150 shares of company stock valued at $55,805,379 in the last ninety days. 11.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GOOGL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company set a $236.00 price target on Alphabet and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Alphabet from $191.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Citizens Jmp upped their price target on Alphabet from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane upped their price target on Alphabet from $187.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.69.

GOOGL stock opened at $274.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.53 and a 12-month high of $275.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $240.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.25.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.58. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 31.12%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

