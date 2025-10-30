E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. Grows Position in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 39.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,258 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,781 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up approximately 1.0% of E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pachira Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. now owns 6,450 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Warner Financial Inc. increased its position in NVIDIA by 2.3% during the second quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 2,911 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. HFG Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.4% in the second quarter. HFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Hidden Cove Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% in the second quarter. Hidden Cove Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,778 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.6% in the second quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 11,637 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.42, for a total transaction of $5,014,448.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 2,855,762 shares in the company, valued at $518,092,342.04. This trade represents a 0.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.73, for a total transaction of $4,768,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 69,783,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,309,750,308.19. This represents a 0.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,751,577 shares of company stock worth $670,766,375. 4.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $207.04 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1 year low of $86.62 and a 1 year high of $212.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.39. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.12.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $46.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on NVDA shares. Evercore ISI set a $261.00 price objective on NVIDIA and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Daiwa Capital Markets upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price objective (up previously from $230.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on NVIDIA from $210.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.26.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NVDA

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.