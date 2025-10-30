Equifax, Inc. $EFX Shares Acquired by AlphaQuest LLC

AlphaQuest LLC grew its position in Equifax, Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 6,240.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,712 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Equifax by 1.6% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 284,987 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $73,917,000 after acquiring an additional 4,552 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equifax in the second quarter worth about $117,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Equifax by 1.1% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 100,549 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Equifax by 45.8% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 974 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Equifax by 30.0% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 49,291 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,846,000 after acquiring an additional 11,389 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EFX opened at $214.09 on Thursday. Equifax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $199.98 and a 12-month high of $281.07. The stock has a market cap of $26.20 billion, a PE ratio of 40.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $243.25 and a 200 day moving average of $251.49.

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The credit services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.10. Equifax had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 19.28%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. Equifax’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equifax has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.980-2.080 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.550-7.650 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Equifax, Inc. will post 7.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.95%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Equifax from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Equifax from $287.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Equifax in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Equifax from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Equifax from $251.00 to $245.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equifax currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $277.13.

In related news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 21,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.12, for a total transaction of $4,942,732.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 22,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,095,040.40. This represents a 49.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jamil Farshchi sold 4,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.94, for a total transaction of $1,176,779.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 39,364 shares in the company, valued at $9,405,634.16. The trade was a 11.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,270 shares of company stock valued at $12,580,837. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

