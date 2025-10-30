Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for TSE:WDO Q3 Earnings

Get Wesdome Gold Mines alerts:

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Desjardins issued their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Wesdome Gold Mines in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 27th. Desjardins analyst A. Carson forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Wesdome Gold Mines’ current full-year earnings is $1.29 per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$20.50 to C$28.00 in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$21.50 to C$22.50 in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. CIBC upped their price target on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$24.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Stifel Canada upgraded Wesdome Gold Mines from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$24.25.

Wesdome Gold Mines stock opened at C$20.76 on Tuesday. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 52 week low of C$10.89 and a 52 week high of C$24.80. The stock has a market cap of C$3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$20.44 and a 200 day moving average price of C$18.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd is a gold producer engaged in mining-related activities including exploration, processing, and reclamation. The company produces gold at the Eagle River Complex located near Wawa, Ontario from the Eagle River Underground and Mishi Open Pit gold mines. Activities of the group primarily function through Canada and it derives revenue from the sale of gold and silver bullion.

