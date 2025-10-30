Eskay Mining (CVE:ESK) PT Set at C$1.21 by Fundamental Research

Eskay Mining (CVE:ESK – Get Free Report) received a C$1.21 target price from equities researchers at Fundamental Research in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 348.15% from the stock’s previous close.
Eskay Mining Price Performance
Shares of CVE:ESK opened at C$0.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$49.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.00 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.34. Eskay Mining has a one year low of C$0.14 and a one year high of C$0.54.
About Eskay Mining
