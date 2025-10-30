Essential Utilities Inc. $WTRG Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 543,918 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $20,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTRG. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd acquired a new position in Essential Utilities during the first quarter worth $94,251,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the first quarter worth $25,526,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 122.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 943,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,308,000 after buying an additional 519,933 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 1,924.2% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 285,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,278,000 after buying an additional 271,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wills Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the first quarter worth $6,139,000. 74.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 11th. Zacks Research raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (down previously from $46.00) on shares of Essential Utilities in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Essential Utilities in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.57.

Essential Utilities Stock Down 3.6%

Shares of WTRG opened at $39.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.82. Essential Utilities Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.18 and a 1 year high of $42.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.79.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $514.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.70 million. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Essential Utilities Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Essential Utilities Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be issued a $0.3426 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.80%.

About Essential Utilities

(Free Report)

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essential Utilities Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.