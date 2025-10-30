Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $4.66 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,249 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 1.7% of Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 832,274,556 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $158,348,557,000 after purchasing an additional 8,913,959 shares during the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 542,733.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 132,641,388 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $29,100,194,000 after buying an additional 132,616,953 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 97,379,134 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $18,527,354,000 after acquiring an additional 302,858 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,674,091,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,243,622 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,461,952,000 after buying an additional 605,415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Up 0.5%

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $230.30 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.38 and a 1-year high of $242.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $225.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $215.34.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The company had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Amazon.com from $288.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Arete raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $248.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Roth Capital set a $250.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.54.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AMZN

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,715 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.64, for a total transaction of $601,752.60. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,548,039.20. This trade represents a 2.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 17,785 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.57, for a total value of $3,940,622.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,138 shares in the company, valued at $695,286.66. This trade represents a 85.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 97,911 shares of company stock valued at $21,765,202. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.