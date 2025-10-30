Ethic Inc. Acquires 106 Shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. $PAG

Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,110 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 106 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Penske Automotive Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 353.0% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 77.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Penske Automotive Group news, Director Lisa Ann Davis sold 1,604 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.74, for a total transaction of $289,906.96. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,529 shares in the company, valued at $276,351.46. This represents a 51.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michelle Hulgrave sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.55, for a total transaction of $200,805.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 18,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,454,211.10. The trade was a 5.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 51.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PAG. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Penske Automotive Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.17.

Penske Automotive Group Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of PAG opened at $160.80 on Thursday. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $134.05 and a 52 week high of $189.51. The firm has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by ($0.25). Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 13.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.74%.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

See Also

