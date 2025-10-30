Ethic Inc. Acquires 185 Shares of Modine Manufacturing Company $MOD

Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD – Free Report) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,396 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Modine Manufacturing were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Modine Manufacturing alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 63.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 367 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Maseco LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 442.4% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 640 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 14.2% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 911 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson set a $185.00 price target on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a report on Friday, October 24th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Zacks Research cut shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Modine Manufacturing

In other news, insider Eric S. Mcginnis sold 25,173 shares of Modine Manufacturing stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.86, for a total transaction of $3,545,868.78. Following the transaction, the insider owned 19,966 shares in the company, valued at $2,812,410.76. This trade represents a 55.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Suresh V. Garimella sold 14,204 shares of Modine Manufacturing stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total transaction of $1,992,679.16. Following the transaction, the director owned 82,056 shares in the company, valued at $11,511,636.24. This represents a 14.76% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 105,560 shares of company stock worth $14,688,436. 2.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Modine Manufacturing Trading Down 4.1%

Shares of MOD stock opened at $155.32 on Thursday. Modine Manufacturing Company has a 12-month low of $64.79 and a 12-month high of $166.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $147.59 and its 200 day moving average is $116.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.06.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $738.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.91 million. Modine Manufacturing had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 23.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. Modine Manufacturing has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Research analysts expect that Modine Manufacturing Company will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

About Modine Manufacturing

(Free Report)

Modine Manufacturing Company provides thermal management products and solutions in the United States, Italy, Hungary, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers heat transfer coils, including heat recovery and round tube plate fin coils; gas-fired, hydronic, electric and oilfired unit heaters; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products; single packaged unit ventilators; modular chillers; air handler and condensing units; ceiling cassettes; evaporator unit coolers, remote condensers, fluid coolers, gas coolers, and dry and brine coolers; and motor and generator cooling coils, transformer oil coolers, radiators, dryers, and industrial heat exchangers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Modine Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Modine Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.