Ethic Inc. Acquires Shares of 4,559 National Fuel Gas Company $NFG

Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,559 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFG. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in National Fuel Gas by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,153,236 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $170,515,000 after buying an additional 491,890 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in National Fuel Gas by 93.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 951,069 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $75,315,000 after buying an additional 460,100 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in National Fuel Gas by 98.9% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 715,645 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $56,672,000 after buying an additional 355,800 shares during the period. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al purchased a new stake in National Fuel Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,050,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in National Fuel Gas in the 1st quarter valued at about $20,892,000. 73.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NFG opened at $79.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 29.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $86.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.67. National Fuel Gas Company has a 52 week low of $58.82 and a 52 week high of $94.13.

National Fuel Gas ( NYSE:NFG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $531.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.12 million. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 20.81%. National Fuel Gas’s revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that National Fuel Gas Company will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.45%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NFG. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Bank of America raised shares of National Fuel Gas from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of National Fuel Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 10th. Zacks Research cut shares of National Fuel Gas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of National Fuel Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, National Fuel Gas has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.00.

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

