Ethic Inc. Boosts Holdings in KANZHUN LIMITED Sponsored ADR $BZ

Ethic Inc. lifted its stake in KANZHUN LIMITED Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:BZ – Free Report) by 106.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,907 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,306 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in KANZHUN were worth $397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KANZHUN in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of KANZHUN in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its stake in shares of KANZHUN by 3,115.4% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 2,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,835 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KANZHUN in the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al bought a new stake in shares of KANZHUN in the second quarter worth approximately $225,000. 60.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BZ opened at $22.49 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.28 and a 200 day moving average of $19.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.57 and a beta of 0.43. KANZHUN LIMITED Sponsored ADR has a 12-month low of $12.16 and a 12-month high of $25.26.

The company also recently declared a full year 25 dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 8th were issued a dividend of $0.084 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 8th. This represents a yield of 69.0%. KANZHUN’s payout ratio is currently 22.39%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BZ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of KANZHUN in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of KANZHUN from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of KANZHUN in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of KANZHUN from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of KANZHUN from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.17.

Kanzhun Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online recruitment services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment services through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its services allow enterprise customers to access and interact with job seekers and manage their recruitment process.

