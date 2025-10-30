Ethic Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. $KGS

Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE:KGS – Free Report) by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,496 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,328 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Kodiak Gas Services were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Kodiak Gas Services alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Kodiak Gas Services by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Kodiak Gas Services by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in Kodiak Gas Services by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 19,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its holdings in Kodiak Gas Services by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 7,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Kodiak Gas Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 24.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KGS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded Kodiak Gas Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Barclays lowered their price target on Kodiak Gas Services from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Kodiak Gas Services from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Kodiak Gas Services from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Kodiak Gas Services in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.25.

Kodiak Gas Services Price Performance

Shares of KGS opened at $36.20 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.23 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.25 and a 12 month high of $50.43.

Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $322.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.10 million. Kodiak Gas Services had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 6.48%.The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Kodiak Gas Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 3rd. This is an increase from Kodiak Gas Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Kodiak Gas Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 200.00%.

Kodiak Gas Services declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, August 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Kodiak Gas Services Profile

(Free Report)

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc operates contract compression infrastructure for customers in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It operates in two segments, Compression Operations and Other Services. The Compression Operations segment operates company-owned and customer-owned compression infrastructure to enable the production, gathering, and transportation of natural gas and oil.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE:KGS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kodiak Gas Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kodiak Gas Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.