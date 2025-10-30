Ethic Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. $REPX

Ethic Inc. lifted its position in Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX – Free Report) by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,097 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,177 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Riley Exploration Permian were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 93.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 28,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 31,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 68.5% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Riley Exploration Permian

In related news, insider Corey Neil Riley sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.42, for a total value of $92,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 176,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,668,414. This represents a 1.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bobby Riley sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $390,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 399,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,394,532.36. This trade represents a 3.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Riley Exploration Permian Price Performance

Riley Exploration Permian Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE REPX opened at $26.07 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.97. The company has a market cap of $574.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.18. Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.98 and a 1-year high of $37.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 21st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.1%. This is an increase from Riley Exploration Permian’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Riley Exploration Permian’s payout ratio is currently 35.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Roth Capital started coverage on Riley Exploration Permian in a report on Monday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and an average price target of $41.50.

About Riley Exploration Permian

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and New Mexico. The company's activities are primarily focused on the Northwest Shelf and Yeso trend of the Permian Basin.

