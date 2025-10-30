Ethic Inc. Buys 1,264 Shares of TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR $TTE

Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,166 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. SouthState Corp boosted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 126.1% during the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Brentview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 16.53% of the company’s stock.

TotalEnergies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TTE opened at $62.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $149.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR has a 1-year low of $52.78 and a 1-year high of $65.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.27 and its 200 day moving average is $60.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TTE shares. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of TotalEnergies in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Berenberg Bank downgraded TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on TotalEnergies from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.20.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TTE

About TotalEnergies

(Free Report)

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TTE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.