Ethic Inc. Buys 16,505 Shares of Archer Aviation Inc. $ACHR

Ethic Inc. raised its stake in Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Free Report) by 94.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,999 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,505 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Archer Aviation were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Archer Aviation by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 29,585,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,003,000 after buying an additional 2,270,471 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Archer Aviation in the 2nd quarter worth $868,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Archer Aviation in the 2nd quarter worth $113,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer Aviation in the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Archer Aviation in the 2nd quarter worth $410,000. Institutional investors own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on ACHR shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Archer Aviation in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Archer Aviation in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Archer Aviation in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Archer Aviation in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Archer Aviation from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Archer Aviation presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.43.

Archer Aviation Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of ACHR opened at $11.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 3.06. The company has a quick ratio of 22.30, a current ratio of 22.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.11. Archer Aviation Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.08 and a twelve month high of $14.62.

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.12). On average, research analysts anticipate that Archer Aviation Inc. will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Archer Aviation news, insider Tosha Perkins sold 42,775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total transaction of $420,478.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 295,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,903,162.71. This represents a 12.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Priya Gupta sold 10,224 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total transaction of $100,501.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 147,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,446,513.99. The trade was a 6.50% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 188,068 shares of company stock worth $1,848,708. 7.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Archer Aviation Company Profile

Archer Aviation Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designs, develops, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Further Reading

