Ethic Inc. Buys 1,851 Shares of NiSource, Inc $NI

Ethic Inc. raised its stake in NiSource, Inc (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 27.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,851 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in NiSource were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NiSource by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,844,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,439,236,000 after buying an additional 3,050,420 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in NiSource by 12.4% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,020,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $962,997,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650,827 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in NiSource by 88.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,535,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $221,935,000 after buying an additional 2,605,923 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NiSource in the first quarter valued at approximately $98,682,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in NiSource in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,839,000. Institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

NI stock opened at $42.37 on Thursday. NiSource, Inc has a twelve month low of $34.23 and a twelve month high of $44.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.30 and its 200-day moving average is $40.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.60.

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). NiSource had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 8.25%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $983.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. NiSource has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.020-2.07 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 1.870-1.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that NiSource, Inc will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 31st. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.57%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NI shares. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of NiSource from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of NiSource in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded NiSource to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded NiSource to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NiSource currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

