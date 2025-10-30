Ethic Inc. Buys 3,163 Shares of IAC Inc. $IAC

Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Free Report) by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,316 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,163 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in IAC were worth $387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get IAC alerts:

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in IAC by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,451,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,447,000 after buying an additional 557,134 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers raised its holdings in shares of IAC by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 2,657,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,099,000 after purchasing an additional 22,158 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of IAC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,556,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IAC by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,015,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,638,000 after purchasing an additional 47,944 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of IAC by 422.9% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 875,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,025,000 after purchasing an additional 708,332 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of IAC from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of IAC from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of IAC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of IAC in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of IAC from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.92.

IAC Stock Down 3.4%

IAC opened at $31.74 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.87. IAC Inc. has a one year low of $31.58 and a one year high of $55.16.

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $2.87. The firm had revenue of $586.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.38 million. IAC had a negative net margin of 14.52% and a negative return on equity of 8.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.71) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that IAC Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IAC Company Profile

(Free Report)

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.