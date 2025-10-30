Ethic Inc. Buys 372 Shares of Textron Inc. $TXT

Ethic Inc. increased its stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 9.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,312 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Textron were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Textron in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Textron by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 524 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in Textron in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in Textron in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Textron by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 802 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TXT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Textron from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Textron from $71.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Textron from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Textron from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Textron has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.15.

TXT opened at $79.94 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Textron Inc. has a one year low of $57.70 and a one year high of $89.28.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The aerospace company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. Textron had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. Textron has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-6.200 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. Textron’s payout ratio is 1.76%.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

