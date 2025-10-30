Ethic Inc. Buys 720 Shares of Bruker Corporation $BRKR

Ethic Inc. raised its stake in Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,882 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Bruker were worth $413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Bruker by 92.4% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 758 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Bruker by 1,354.5% during the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 800 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bruker by 63.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 898 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bruker during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bruker by 63.1% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,385 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. 79.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bruker Stock Down 2.5%

Bruker stock opened at $37.74 on Thursday. Bruker Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $28.53 and a fifty-two week high of $64.64. The stock has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 72.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Bruker Dividend Announcement

Bruker ( NASDAQ:BRKR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). Bruker had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 2.31%.The firm had revenue of $797.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $811.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Bruker has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.950-2.050 EPS. Research analysts predict that Bruker Corporation will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 23rd were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 23rd. Bruker’s payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BRKR. Jefferies Financial Group set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Bruker and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Bruker from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 4th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Bruker in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Bruker from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Bruker from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bruker news, Director Cynthia M. Friend sold 3,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $114,003.75. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 18,016 shares in the company, valued at $581,016. The trade was a 16.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 27.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Bruker

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

Featured Articles

