Ethic Inc. Buys New Position in The Western Union Company $WU

Ethic Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 43,038 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Western Union by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,217,217 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $139,838,000 after purchasing an additional 728,138 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Western Union by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,041,493 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $136,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835,062 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Western Union by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,175,171 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $75,913,000 after purchasing an additional 110,902 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Western Union by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,765,064 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $60,994,000 after purchasing an additional 103,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Western Union by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,189,459 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,275,000 after purchasing an additional 544,232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Matthew Cagwin bought 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.36 per share, with a total value of $146,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 225,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,886,107.96. This represents a 8.41% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Devin Mcgranahan bought 176,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.49 per share, with a total value of $1,498,230.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 913,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,752,431.25. This trade represents a 23.96% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 1.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WU stock opened at $9.54 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.78. The Western Union Company has a 12-month low of $7.85 and a 12-month high of $11.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 4.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.61.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. Western Union had a return on equity of 60.85% and a net margin of 18.80%.The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Western Union has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.650-1.750 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were given a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.9%. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.05%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WU. Weiss Ratings raised Western Union from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Western Union from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. UBS Group reduced their price target on Western Union from $10.50 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on Western Union from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Western Union from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $8.55.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Money Transfer and Consumer Services segments. The Consumer Money Transfer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

