Ethic Inc. Cuts Holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. $J

Ethic Inc. cut its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Jacobs Solutions alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in J. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in Jacobs Solutions during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in Jacobs Solutions during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in Jacobs Solutions during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Colonial Trust Advisors purchased a new position in Jacobs Solutions during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Ransom Advisory Ltd purchased a new position in Jacobs Solutions during the second quarter worth about $53,000. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE J opened at $158.33 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $151.32 and its 200-day moving average is $138.36. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.23 and a 12-month high of $168.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $18.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Jacobs Solutions has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-6.100 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on J shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $148.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $169.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Jacobs Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on J

About Jacobs Solutions

(Free Report)

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding J? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.