Ethic Inc. Cuts Holdings in Tenet Healthcare Corporation $THC

Ethic Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 281 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter worth $31,000. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 908.7% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chung Wu Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the second quarter worth $35,000. 95.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

THC has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $224.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $232.00 price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tenet Healthcare has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.38.

Insider Activity at Tenet Healthcare

In related news, Director Christopher S. Lynch sold 3,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.39, for a total transaction of $697,093.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 12,358 shares in the company, valued at $2,179,827.62. The trade was a 24.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Saumya Sutaria sold 78,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.78, for a total transaction of $15,026,214.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 368,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,337,342.74. This represents a 17.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 90,722 shares of company stock worth $17,161,015 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Trading Up 2.1%

NYSE THC opened at $208.83 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $194.69 and a 200 day moving average of $171.90. Tenet Healthcare Corporation has a 1 year low of $109.82 and a 1 year high of $217.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.93 earnings per share. Tenet Healthcare has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.930-16.26 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare Corporation will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Tenet Healthcare Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

