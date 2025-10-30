Ethic Inc. Grows Stock Position in QuantumScape Corporation $QS

Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE:QS – Free Report) by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,844 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,737 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in QuantumScape were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in QuantumScape by 2,086.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 5,841 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in QuantumScape by 660.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 5,438 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its holdings in QuantumScape by 333.3% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in QuantumScape during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Freedom Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in QuantumScape during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jeffrey B. Straubel sold 157,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total transaction of $1,446,056.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 348,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,202,943.20. This represents a 31.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Fritz Prinz sold 980,878 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.49, for a total value of $15,193,800.22. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,494,134 shares of company stock worth $35,214,924. Insiders own 5.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QuantumScape stock opened at $15.84 on Thursday. QuantumScape Corporation has a 52 week low of $3.40 and a 52 week high of $19.07. The company has a quick ratio of 16.40, a current ratio of 21.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.44. The company has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of -19.55 and a beta of 4.85.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18). The firm had revenue of ($36.67) million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that QuantumScape Corporation will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on QS. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of QuantumScape in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on QuantumScape from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. TD Cowen raised QuantumScape to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $10.00 price objective on QuantumScape and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $6.47.

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

