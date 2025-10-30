Ethic Inc. Has $359,000 Holdings in OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited $OSW

Ethic Inc. grew its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,561 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in OneSpaWorld were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OSW. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in OneSpaWorld by 41,840.0% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 16,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 16,736 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of OneSpaWorld during the first quarter worth approximately $191,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 22.2% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 1.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 291,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,894,000 after purchasing an additional 4,629 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 11.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 164,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 17,424 shares during the period. 95.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of OneSpaWorld from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of OneSpaWorld in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of OneSpaWorld from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Northcoast Research set a $28.00 price objective on shares of OneSpaWorld and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of OneSpaWorld in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and six have given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

OneSpaWorld Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OSW opened at $21.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 32.26 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.57 and its 200-day moving average is $20.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.88. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $14.21 and a 52 week high of $23.28.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $240.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.28 million. OneSpaWorld had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 15.93%. OneSpaWorld’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

OneSpaWorld Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 19th. This is a positive change from OneSpaWorld’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. OneSpaWorld’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling at OneSpaWorld

In related news, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 31,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.59, for a total value of $675,529.51. Following the transaction, the director owned 332,145 shares in the company, valued at $7,171,010.55. The trade was a 8.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Glenn Fusfield sold 23,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.57, for a total transaction of $498,612.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 151,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,274,304.43. The trade was a 13.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 235,763 shares of company stock worth $5,202,595. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

OneSpaWorld Company Profile

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

