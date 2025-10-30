Ethic Inc. Has $365,000 Stock Holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust $FRT

Ethic Inc. trimmed its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 40.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,632 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FRT. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 10.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 9.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 19,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 4.8% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 130,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,775,000 after buying an additional 5,964 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 5.6% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.0% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $105.00 price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.29.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FRT opened at $95.48 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.50 and a 200 day moving average of $96.36. The stock has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.15. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $80.65 and a 12 month high of $118.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $302.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.25 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 28.01% and a return on equity of 11.19%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is an increase from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 114.43%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Profile

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail and mixed-use properties located primarily in communities where demand exceeds supply in strategically selected metropolitan markets. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

