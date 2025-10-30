Ethic Inc. Has $367,000 Position in Wynn Resorts, Limited $WYNN

Ethic Inc. reduced its holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,879 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 1,314 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 49.4% in the second quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 115,000 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $10,772,000 after purchasing an additional 38,000 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the second quarter valued at about $218,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the second quarter valued at about $846,000. Private Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the second quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the second quarter valued at about $2,390,000. 88.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 4,438 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $554,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 3,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $383,250. The trade was a 59.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of WYNN opened at $120.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.31. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 12 month low of $65.25 and a 12 month high of $134.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $123.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.12.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The casino operator reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 56.78% and a net margin of 5.51%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wynn Resorts Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Wynn Resorts’s payout ratio is 30.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WYNN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Wynn Resorts from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Wynn Resorts from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Argus raised Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Wynn Resorts from $124.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wynn Resorts has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.64.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WYNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.