Ethic Inc. Has $408,000 Stock Holdings in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. $VSH

Ethic Inc. increased its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Free Report) by 14.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,183 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Vishay Intertechnology were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 336.5% during the 1st quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 44,530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 34,329 shares during the period. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 123,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after buying an additional 17,521 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 162,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,577,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 602.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,312 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Vishay Intertechnology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,343,000. 93.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vishay Intertechnology Stock Performance

NYSE:VSH opened at $17.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.25. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.35 and a 1 year high of $20.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.53 and a beta of 1.15.

Vishay Intertechnology Announces Dividend

Vishay Intertechnology ( NYSE:VSH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.09). Vishay Intertechnology had a negative return on equity of 0.10% and a negative net margin of 3.00%.The firm had revenue of $762.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $756.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 11th. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -61.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VSH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Vishay Intertechnology in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Vishay Intertechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Vishay Intertechnology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $19.00.

About Vishay Intertechnology

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and sells discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors segments.

