Ethic Inc. Has $428,000 Holdings in Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF $ETHO

Ethic Inc. increased its position in shares of Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:ETHO – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,349 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF alerts:

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. SGL Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. SGL Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Impact Investors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $689,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $800,000.

Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF Trading Down 0.7%

NYSEARCA ETHO opened at $64.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.48. Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF has a 1 year low of $47.27 and a 1 year high of $65.63.

Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF Company Profile

The Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF (ETHO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Etho Climate Leadership index. The fund tracks the performance of an equal-weighted index that selects US stocks that exhibit the least carbon impact within its industry. Certain industries are excluded altogether.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:ETHO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.