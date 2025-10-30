Ethic Inc. Increases Position in United Airlines Holdings Inc $UAL

Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 14.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,639 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get United Airlines alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UAL. Hemington Wealth Management increased its holdings in United Airlines by 50.6% in the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 476 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in United Airlines in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in United Airlines in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new stake in United Airlines in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL increased its holdings in United Airlines by 44.0% in the second quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 579 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Airlines Stock Up 1.0%

NASDAQ:UAL opened at $95.93 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $101.47 and a 200-day moving average of $88.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.45. United Airlines Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $52.00 and a 52 week high of $116.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $15.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.31 billion. United Airlines had a return on equity of 26.94% and a net margin of 5.64%.The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.33 earnings per share. United Airlines has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.000-3.500 EPS. Analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings Inc will post 12.96 EPS for the current year.

UAL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on United Airlines from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on United Airlines from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 17th. Wall Street Zen raised United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 18th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of United Airlines in a report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $110.00 target price on United Airlines in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.93.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on UAL

Insider Activity at United Airlines

In other news, EVP Kate Gebo sold 29,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.59, for a total transaction of $2,923,113.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 45,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,439,954.64. The trade was a 39.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Barney Harford sold 15,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total value of $1,424,544.69. Following the transaction, the director owned 89,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,012,670. This represents a 15.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,119 shares of company stock valued at $5,847,907. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Profile

(Free Report)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.