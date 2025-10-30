Ethic Inc. Increases Stock Position in Webster Financial Corporation $WBS

Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 4.5% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 4.0% in the first quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 5,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 4.5% in the first quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 43.7% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 26.1% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO John R. Ciulla sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total transaction of $463,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 239,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,900,582.40. This represents a 3.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Elzbieta Cieslik sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.58, for a total transaction of $123,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 14,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $917,172.52. This trade represents a 11.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,807 shares of company stock valued at $698,527. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Stock Performance

Shares of WBS stock opened at $56.13 on Thursday. Webster Financial Corporation has a one year low of $39.43 and a one year high of $63.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.05.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.02. Webster Financial had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The firm had revenue of $732.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Webster Financial Corporation will post 5.88 EPS for the current year.

Webster Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 29.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WBS. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Webster Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Webster Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.69.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.

