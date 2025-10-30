Ethic Inc. Lowers Position in Stifel Financial Corporation $SF

Ethic Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial Corporation (NYSE:SF – Free Report) by 44.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,791 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Stifel Financial alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SF. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Stifel Financial by 67.7% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Stifel Financial by 53.0% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in Stifel Financial by 40.8% during the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in Stifel Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its position in Stifel Financial by 151.9% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. 82.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stifel Financial Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:SF opened at $117.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.96. The firm has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 1.13. Stifel Financial Corporation has a 12-month low of $73.27 and a 12-month high of $120.97.

Stifel Financial Dividend Announcement

Stifel Financial ( NYSE:SF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stifel Financial Corporation will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. Stifel Financial’s payout ratio is 32.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Stifel Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Stifel Financial in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Stifel Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of Stifel Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Stifel Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.90.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SF

Stifel Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stifel Financial Corporation (NYSE:SF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stifel Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stifel Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.