Ethic Inc. Makes New $373,000 Investment in Autohome Inc. $ATHM

Ethic Inc. bought a new position in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 14,379 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Autohome by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Autohome by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its holdings in Autohome by 147.3% in the 1st quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 1,978 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Autohome by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,083 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Autohome by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 13,435 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. 63.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ATHM stock opened at $25.44 on Thursday. Autohome Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.39 and a 1-year high of $32.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 0.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.18.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 20th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 20th. Autohome’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

ATHM has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Autohome from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Research lowered shares of Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Autohome in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $28.00.

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People’s Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps.

