Ethic Inc. Makes New Investment in Polaris Inc. $PII

Ethic Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Polaris by 5.0% during the first quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Polaris by 2.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Polaris by 39.9% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Polaris by 0.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 120,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,936,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Polaris by 22.5% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Polaris stock opened at $67.58 on Thursday. Polaris Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.92 and a twelve month high of $75.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.50, a PEG ratio of 61.27 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.30.

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.04. Polaris had a positive return on equity of 3.89% and a negative net margin of 2.17%.The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Polaris has set its FY 2025 guidance at -0.050–0.050 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.050-0.050 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Polaris Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Polaris in a research report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Polaris in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Polaris from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Research upgraded Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Polaris from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.64.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

