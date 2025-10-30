Ethic Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A $FWONA

Ethic Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Plancorp LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A during the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Longboard Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A during the 2nd quarter valued at about $272,000. 8.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ FWONA opened at $87.81 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $92.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.49. The company has a market cap of $21.90 billion, a PE ratio of 86.09 and a beta of 0.53. Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A has a 52-week low of $68.00 and a 52-week high of $99.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A ( NASDAQ:FWONA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FWONA. Zacks Research lowered shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total transaction of $89,979.60. Following the sale, the director owned 1,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,456.20. This trade represents a 33.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,651 shares of company stock worth $572,250. Company insiders own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A

Formula One Group, through its subsidiary Formula 1, engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. The company holds commercial rights for the FIA Formula One world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

